“Have to Learn Hindi, No Other Go,” Says Left M.P Arif

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to unify India with the country’s most widely-spoken language, Hindi. His suggestion though was met with criticism from the southern states as many chose to misinterpret Mr. Shah’s words as an exhortation to give up their mother tongue. Now, CPI(M) Member of Parliament Arif, the only Left leader who managed to win from Kerala has come out supporting the cause of learning Hindi.

“There is no way other than learning Hindi. 95 percent of people in both houses of parliament use Hindi to ask question and answer. Only if we get used to Hindi can we do something in parliament, he said. (as reported by a Malayalam online media)

“I used to sit like a king in Legislative assembly now am sitting like a citizen in the court. There is no point in going into a Central government office without knowing Hindi,” he added.