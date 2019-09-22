Black panther found roaming on rooftop of a house: Video

It is legal in France to keep wild animals as pet. Many people breeds wild animals as their pet in this European country. Many times police has rescued lion cubs and snakes which were found wandering around streets and houses.

Now the French police has rescued a black panther which was found wandering on a rooftop of a three-story building. The animal was found in the northern city of France Lille. The owner of the house was not found there. It is doubted that the owner may have fled the scene after seeing pol lice coming.The police raided the area after getting a complaint from the locals.