Celine Dion starts “Courage” world tour wearing a gown by Kuwaiti designer

Pop sensation Celine Dion launched her ‘Courage’ world tour yesterday wearing a red gown by Kuwaiti designer Yousef El Jasmi.

Dion paired the gown with red stilettos and a new sleek bob hair cut to kick off the Courage World Tour in Quebec. The red sparkling gown in the official imagery has a vest-style top, with one of the straps worn off-the-shoulder. Earlier Lady Gaga had also donned Yousef’s designer vest-style gowns and Arab singer El Jasmi had posted Nicole Scherzinger wearing a yellow version of the halterneck gown.