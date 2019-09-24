Women Anganwadi workers beaten up by Police, video goes viral

On 24 September, many protesting Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh workers were beaten up in Jharkhand’s Ranchi by the police on the 40th consecutive day of their protest.

