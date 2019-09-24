Latest NewsIndia

Women Anganwadi workers beaten up by Police, video goes viral

Sep 24, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

On 24 September, many protesting Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh workers were beaten up in Jharkhand’s Ranchi by the police on the 40th consecutive day of their protest.

Female Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh workers were beaten and punched by Jharkhand police in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on 24 September.They were on their 40th consecutive day of protest.

