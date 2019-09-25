Huge Success of Odiyan : Director Shrikumar Menon thanks Lord Murugan by taking kavadi

Director Shrikumar Menon thanked god Murugan by taking kavadi for the success of his film Odiyan. He himself shared the picture of it in the Twitter. A function was organized in Kochi to celebrate the success of the films produced under the banner of Aashirwad Films.

Mohanlal who played Odiyan in the film was there along with the crew. The function ‘Aashirvadhathode Lalettan’ was organized to celebrate the success of Odiyan, Lucifer and Ittymani. In the same venue, the highlights of Marakkar, Empuran and Baroz were publicized.