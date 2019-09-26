Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Onion pakoda

Ingredients
1 cup – besan
1 – Onion
A few – Coriander leaves
2 – Green chillies
3/4 tsp – baking powder
2 tbsp -butter
Salt as required
How to Make Baked onion pakoda
Mix together besan, onion, coriander, green chillies, baking powder, butter and salt to make a thick batter.
Add a little water if needed and keep aside.
Line a cookie sheet with aluminium foil.
Take small portions of the pakoda batter and arrange them on the cookie sheet in a manner that they don`t touch each other.
Preheat the oven at 400 F.
Then place the cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes or until the pakodas turn golden brown in colour.
