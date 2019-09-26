Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Onion pakoda

Ingredients

1 cup – besan

1 – Onion

A few – Coriander leaves

2 – Green chillies

3/4 tsp – baking powder

2 tbsp -butter

Salt as required

How to Make Baked onion pakoda

Mix together besan, onion, coriander, green chillies, baking powder, butter and salt to make a thick batter.

Add a little water if needed and keep aside.

Line a cookie sheet with aluminium foil.

Take small portions of the pakoda batter and arrange them on the cookie sheet in a manner that they don`t touch each other.

Preheat the oven at 400 F.

Then place the cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes or until the pakodas turn golden brown in colour.