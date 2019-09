The former porn star who earns a living by suing government authorities for infringing her civil rights is now on the verge of releasing her new book ” Full disclosure”.

In the book, Daniels who claims to have slept with Donald Trump over a decade ago reveals that she had the worst sex experience with the then real estate tycoon. She even proceeds to liken Trump’s nether regions as akin to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart”.