Actress chills the beach in a bikini: see Pictures

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has turned 34 on September 28. The actress celebrated her birthday at Thailand. The actress is on her vacation. And has shared her vacation pictures from Thailand on social media.

“Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes & msgs. Do not know how to say how grateful I am. Thank you”, she captioned a photo.

Mouni Roy has rose into fame after her performance in TV series ‘Naagina’. She then switched her carrier to Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in Akshay kumar starer film ‘Gold’.

