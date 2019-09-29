Latest NewsFashionLife Style

Actress chills the beach in a bikini: see Pictures

Sep 29, 2019, 06:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has turned 34 on September 28. The actress celebrated her birthday at Thailand. The actress is on her vacation. And has shared her vacation pictures from Thailand on social media.

“Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes & msgs. Do not know how to say how grateful I am. Thank you”, she captioned a photo.

View this post on Instagram

Wonderlanding ? @discoversoneva

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni Roy has rose into fame after her performance in TV series ‘Naagina’. She then switched her carrier to Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in Akshay kumar starer film ‘Gold’.

View this post on Instagram

A warm cup of paradise …. #birthdayescape @discoversoneva

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Her Bollywood debut was in 2018 in ‘Gold’ a sports drama starring Akashay Kumar. She has acted in many films since then. She is followed on the social media handle Instagram by around 1 million followers.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close