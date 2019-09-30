Tourists Will be Fined For Kissing and Wearing Short Clothes in this Gulf Country. Details Inside

19 offences including kissing and wearing short clothes will be fined for violating public decency in Saudi Arabia from now. The interior ministry said it identified the 19 offences but did not mention the penalties. Saudi Arabia has begun to issue tourist visas for the first time.

Saudi Arabia said that citizens from 49 countries are now eligible for online e-visas or visas on arrival. This includes the U.S, Australia and many European nations.

A statement from the nation said that women are free to choose modest clothing.

“The new regulations require men and women to dress modestly and to refrain from public displays of affection. Women are free to choose modest clothing.

The regulations are meant to ensure that visitors and tourists in the kingdom are aware of the law relating to public behaviour so that they comply with it.” said a statement.