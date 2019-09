UAE Police Releases the Footage of this Accident and Your Heart Will Skip a Beat After Watching this

Abu Dhabi police have reminded one and all about how alert you need to be on a road. Trying to put on makeup, swiping on your smartphone or anything that takes your focus off-road while driving can cost you. Abu Dhabi police are reminding you about this with the footage of an accident that occurred yesterday.

A car which was going through the second lane on the left suddenly reduces its speed and almost comes to a halt. The driver doesn’t alert others with hazard light or to change lanes, it simply reduces the speed. Obviously the attention of the driver was split.

Soon a car coming from rear hits this car and after the collision, both cars moves in two directions. Luckily neither of the cars hits any other car which was close by. Watch the shocking video here: