NRC in West Bengal : “Hindus need not worry”, says BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Kolkata Tuesday to confirm NRC. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been protesting the move. At least 11 people have died across the state over rumours that the NRC will be implemented in the state.

“The Opposition can say whatever they want, but we will implement the NRC in Bengal. We will identify and drive away infiltrators. Amit Shahji is coming to Bengal tomorrow and he will be here to say this. However, Hindus need not worry. Every Hindu will get citizenship,” said Ghosh while participating in a debate at the Calcutta Press Club.

“We have not brought in NRC in Assam, but it was implemented by the orders of the Supreme Court. Here in Bengal, even if people are dying of accidents, they are labelled as NRC-related deaths and government are giving out Rs 2 lakh as compensation. Here, there is an attempt to mislead people and fan trouble. If there is panic, the chief minister, who is spreading fear, is responsible,” Ghosh added.

On the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Ghosh said, “The Bill will be introduced and passed in Parliament. We still have time. All Hindus will get citizenship.”