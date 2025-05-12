TN students from Kashmir to reach Chennai Tuesday via Delhi

AKS Vijayan, the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu Government in New Delhi, confirmed that students studying in institutions across Srinagar and Baramulla were brought safely to Delhi by train, as arranged by the state government. These students have been provided overnight accommodation at Tamil Nadu House and are scheduled to travel to Chennai on Tuesday. The operation was carried out under the direction of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, with a control room set up to coordinate the efforts. So far, 233 individuals have been in contact with the authorities for assistance.

Kavin Kumar, a second-year postgraduate student at GMC Jammu, described the tense situation near the border, mentioning continuous shelling, drone attacks, and missile fire around his hostel since early Monday morning. He expressed concern for safety but added that he has a flight scheduled for the following morning. The statement underscores the urgency and danger faced by students in conflict-prone areas.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, around 75 students from various universities in Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab—hailing from Kerala—reached Kerala House in Delhi between Friday night and Saturday morning. These students are being sent home on different flights and trains arranged for Saturday. Responding swiftly to the crisis, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the opening of a 24-hour control room at Kerala House to assist Keralites in the affected border states. The helpline for the control room is 01123747079.