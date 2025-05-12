32 airports, shut during India-Pak conflict, reopen for flight operation

New Delhi: The civil aviation authorities in India reopened 32 airports that were temporarily shut down for civil flight operations due to the week’s armed conflict between India and Pakistan. Closure was announced till May 15.
‘Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,’ said the Airports Authority of India.
Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet
The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations from May 9 to May 15.
Full list of airports that were closed across India:
Adhampur
Ambala
Amritsar
Awantipur
Bathinda
Bhuj
Bikaner
Chandigarh
Halwara
Hindon
Jaisalmer
Jammu
Jamnagar
Jodhpur
Kandla
Kangra (Gaggal)
Keshod
Kishangarh
Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
Leh
Ludhiana
Mundra
Naliya
Pathankot
Patiala
Porbandar
Rajkot (Hirasar)
Sarsawa
Shimla
Srinagar
Thoise
Uttarlai
Post Your Comments