32 airports, shut during India-Pak conflict, reopen for flight operation

New Delhi: The civil aviation authorities in India reopened 32 airports that were temporarily shut down for civil flight operations due to the week’s armed conflict between India and Pakistan. Closure was announced till May 15.

‘Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,’ said the Airports Authority of India.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations from May 9 to May 15.

Full list of airports that were closed across India:

Adhampur

Ambala

Amritsar

Awantipur

Bathinda

Bhuj

Bikaner

Chandigarh

Halwara

Hindon

Jaisalmer

Jammu

Jamnagar

Jodhpur

Kandla

Kangra (Gaggal)

Keshod

Kishangarh

Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

Leh

Ludhiana

Mundra

Naliya

Pathankot

Patiala

Porbandar

Rajkot (Hirasar)

Sarsawa

Shimla

Srinagar

Thoise

Uttarlai