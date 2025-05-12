Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse over Rs 14,000 crore in India in May

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped in over Rs 14,000 crore into the Indian equities market so far in May. According to the depository’s data, FPIs made an investment of Rs 14,167 crore in equities till May 9. However, FPIs took out Rs 3,725 crore from debt market.

This positive momentum in Indian equities follows a net investment of Rs 4,223 crore in April, marking the first inflow in three months. Prior to this, FPIs had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and Rs 78,027 crore in January.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.