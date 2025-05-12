CII Projects 6.5% Growth For India In FY26

New Delhi: India’s economy is projected to grow at 6.5% in the financial year 2025-26, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). president Sanjiv Puri said this in an interview with PTI.

‘We are looking at 6.5 per cent. We believe this number can be achieved fundamentally, because the fact is, we are starting with a reasonably good foundation, robust economic foundation. In the recent past, interest rates have eased. Inflation is becoming benign. There is this personal income tax concession taking in from the first of April. Investments picked up in public and private space in the latter half of last year,’ said Sanjiv Puri.

Meawhile, S&P Global Ratings has lowered India’s GDP forecast for 2025-26. The agency slashed country’s growth rate by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent, and by 30 basis points to 6.5 per cent for 2026-27. Previously, the global rating agency had reduced India’s growth projections for 2025-26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India also recently lowered the growth forecast for the current fiscal 2025-26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent, amid uncertainties arising from trade worries following the reciprocal tariffs announced by the US.

Along with India, S&P today lowered growth projections several other large countries – the US, Canada, Europe, Germant, Italy, the UK, China, Japan, among others.

Meanwhile, India’s economic growth rebounded in the December quarter after a slowdown in September but remained below the previous fiscal year’s pace. GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 FY25—the slowest since Q4 FY23, except for Q2 FY25’s revised estimate of 5.6%. The National Statistics Office (NSO) has projected 6.5% GDP growth for FY25.