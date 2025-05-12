4 children among 13 killed, 11 injured in trailer-truck collision

Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people, including 9 women, 2 girls, 1 boy, and a six-month-old infant lost their lives and 11 were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The road accident happened near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

The victims from Chataud village were returning from a Chhathi ceremony held in Bana Banarsi village when their vehicle collided with a trailer truck.

Also Read: Archery World Cup 2025: India Bags 7 Medals

Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated. Further details are awaited.