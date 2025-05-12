Ayurvedic remedies to rebalance your body

Vaccine fatigue — a lingering sensation of tiredness and weakness — is increasingly common, often lasting up to three-four days, depending on the individual’s body type. Ayurveda offers time-tested, natural solutions to restore your energy and bring your body back into balance.

1. Ashwagandha for Energy and Stress Relief

Ashwagandha is one of Ayurveda’s most revered adaptogens, known for enhancing the body’s natural resistance to stress and fatigue. It boosts stamina, elevates energy levels, and promotes mental calmness — making it an excellent support during post-vaccination recovery. By regulating cortisol levels and improving overall vitality, Ashwagandha addresses both physical and mental exhaustion.

Also Read; Know oestrogen’s effects on the female body

Try this: Take 1–2 Jiva Ashwagandha tablets daily with food to gradually rebuild your energy and resilience.

2. Chyawanprash to Enhance Immunity and Rebuild Ojas

Chyawanprash is a classical Ayurvedic formulation made from over 40 potent herbs, including Amla, a rich source of Vitamin C. It rejuvenates the immune system, repairs tissues, and replenishes ojas — the vital essence that governs immunity, strength, and vitality. A nourishing tonic, Chyawanprash can greatly aid your body’s recovery after vaccination, especially when your immune system is under added stress.

Try this: Take 1–2 teaspoons of Chyawanprash daily with warm milk to nourish and fortify your body from within.

3. Light Detox and Self-Care for Gentle Recovery

A mild detoxification process can help eliminate excess toxins and restore balance. Simple practices like sipping warm water throughout the day, eating light meals such as khichdi, and drinking ginger tea can soothe digestion and reduce inflammation. Self-abhyanga — a calming self-massage with warm Ayurvedic oil — nurtures the nervous system, enhances circulation, and promotes restorative sleep, both crucial for healing.

Try this: Spend 10–15 minutes daily on self-abhyanga, followed by a warm bath to deeply relax the body and mind.