Lenovo launches new laptop: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lenovo Legion 9i was announced at the Tech World Shanghai 2025. Lenovo Legion 9i price starts at EUR 4,499 (roughly Rs. 4,32,000). It will be available for purchase in Europe starting June 2025 and in North America in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year. The company is yet to reveal the laptop’s pricing in the US. It will be available for purchase in a single Carbon Black colourway and comes with a complimentary Xbox Game Pass subscription for a period of three months.

The Lenovo Legion 9i sports an 18-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,400) pixels LCD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, 540 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display is VESA DisplayHDR 400, TUV Rheinland, and Dolby Vision certified, and comes with Nvidia G-Sync support. It is also available in another screen variant which offers support for both 2K 3D (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) and 4K 2D (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) resolution.

The gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, paired with up to 64GB of dual channel DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen5 SSD storage. It allows a maximum RAM expansion up to 192GB and up to 8GB of storage expansion. It runs on up to Windows 11 Pro. The chipset is complemented by up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with a 175W peak processing power. The CPU and GPU deliver a combined total of up to 280W combined for maximum performance.

The Lenovo Legion 9i has been equipped with a Coldfront Vapour thermal system which comprises a vapour chamber, a hyper chamber, and a quad fan system. It is said to have dedicated fans for both the Wi-Fi card, as well as the SSD and RAM to improve heat dissipation during graphically demanding tasks. This system is claimed to keep the laptop quieter than 48dB even at 280W in performance mode.

The laptop features a Lenovo AI Core chip and Lenovo AI Engine+, which work in tandem to adjust settings based on user scenario to deliver maximum performance during tasks like gaming and rendering. Additionally, the Lenovo Legion Space takes advantage of AI to sync the laptop’s RGB to match the in-game sound and on-screen visuals, aided by its six-speaker sound system with Nahimic audio. It also gets several software-dependent AI-powered gaming features such as Coach, Game Clip Master, and Game Companion.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion 9i include:

1 X USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 2, Always on USB 5V2A)

1 X RJ45

2 X Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.0 140W)

1 X Audio Combo JackRight Side:

2 X USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

1 X USB Type C® (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

1 X eShutter Button

1 X SD Card Reader 4.0

The laptop is said to have a Forged Carbon lid and an RGB keyboard with 1.6mm travel. It features a WASD switchable set. The Lenovo Legion 9i packs up to a 99.99Wh battery and is bundled with a 400W power adapter.