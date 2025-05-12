Lenovo launches new tablet: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 was launched in China. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 price in China starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB+256GB option, while the 16GB+512GB variant costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,900). It is offered in black and white colourways.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 sports an 8.8-inch screen with a 3,040×1,904 pixels resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits brightness level, 12-bit colour depth and high DCI-P3 colour coverage. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low flicker, low blue light and eye-protection.

Lenovo’s latest Legion Y700 Gen 4 gaming tablet is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is equipped with a 12,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. The company claims the tablet uses Centre Cooling Architecture 2.0, which helps maintain low device temperature during heavy usage.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 tablet packs a 7,600mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The tablet supports bypass charging technology as well.