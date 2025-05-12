Dell launches new entry and mid-level laptops

Mumbai: Dell launched latest entry and mid-level laptops named Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora. These laptops sport a more subtle, sober design than other Alienware models.

Alienware 16 Aurora pricing starts at $1,149 (roughly Rs. 98,100) while the Alienware 16X Aurora begins at $1,949 (roughly Rs. 1,66,500). Both laptops are available in three variants with better GPUs, and the company will also let customers order customised builds via its website. There’s no word from the company about availability in other regions, including India.

Both the newly announced Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora models sport 16-inch (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS displays with up to 240Hz refresh rate (120Hz on the 16 Aurora model) and up to 500nits peak brightness. The laptops are equipped with up to a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello support.

The Alienware 16 Aurora is equipped with up to an Intel Core 9 270H processor, while the Alienware 16X Aurora can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. The laptops can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

The company has equipped these laptops with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Both models are equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and an audio jack. Both models offer support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth connectivity.

While the Alienware 16 Aurora is available with a 60Wh or a 96Wh battery, the Alienware 16X Aurora is only available in a single 96Wh configuration.