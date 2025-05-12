Popular tourist attraction in UAE announces extension of closing date

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village Dubai has extended its closing date. The park has extended its closing date of Season 29 to May 18.

The iconic tourist spot was previously set to close its gates on Sunday, May 11. The destination will operate until May 18 from 4pm to 1am every day.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee settle higher

Global Village has also announced free entry for kids aged 12. It has also offered unlimited carnival rides for Dh50 until the end. The limited-time offer is valid on selected rides only.

This is not the first time Global Village has extended its season. Last year, the attraction announced the extension of season 28 from April 28 to May 5. Few days later it announced a further extension to May 8 due to high demand. Meanwhile, in 2022, Global Village extended its 26th season from April 10 to May 7.