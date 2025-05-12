Archery World Cup 2025: India Bags 7 Medals

Shanghai: At the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, China, India ended its campaign with seven medals, including two gold, one silver and four bronze medals. India’s Parth Sushant Salunkhe clinched a Bronze medal in Men’s Individual Recurve, while Deepika Kumari won a Bronze in Women’s Individual Recurve event. In the playoffs, Parth Salunkhe defeated France’s Olympic medallist Baptiste Addis 6-4 the and Deepika Kumari outclassed Republic of Korea’s Kang Chae-young 7-3.

Deepika Kumari’s victory marked India’s first medal of the year in the women’s recurve category and her 12th individual World Cup medal.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar clinched a gold medal in the women’s compound event, while the Indian men’s trio of Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Ojas Deotale finished at the top of the podium in the compound team category. The women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Madhura grabbed the women’s compound team silver. Madhura and Abhishek also won a bronze in the compound mixed team event. Rishabh also won a bronze medal in the men’s compound event.

The third stage of the World Cup will be held in Antalya from June 3rd to 8th.