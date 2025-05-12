Kohli Retires 770 Runs Short of 10,000-Run Goal

After Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, an old interview resurfaced in which he revealed that his ultimate dream was to score 10,000 runs in the format. Kohli finishes his career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.9—falling just 770 runs short of his target. His retirement comes shortly after Australia’s Steve Smith reached the 10,000-run milestone, becoming the 15th player to do so.

In the 2013 interview with Aaj Tak, Kohli had shared that records and milestones were never his primary focus. However, he admitted that reaching 10,000 Test runs had always been a deeply personal ambition. He described his approach as being more about the process and performance than chasing numbers, although this particular milestone held special meaning for him.

Kohli’s retirement makes him India’s fourth-highest Test run scorer, after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Ahead of the England tour, he informed the BCCI of his decision and later shared a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on his 14-year journey. In his note, he spoke about how Test cricket shaped him both as a cricketer and a person, describing the grind, emotions, and quiet lessons that made the format deeply personal to him.