Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined sharply in Kerala on Monday, May 12, 2025. Gold price again fell below Rs 72,000 mark after May 6. Gold is trading at Rs 71,040, down by Rs 1320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 71,040, lower by Rs 165.

On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs94,690/10 gm. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 86,799/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at ?96,320/kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts fell sharply by Rs 4,186 or 4.3% to Rs 92,543/ 10 gram. MCX silver prices were at Rs 96,188/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 1.1% to $3,286.86 an ounce. U.S. gold futures lost 1.6% to $3,291.60. Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $32.65 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $998.65 and palladium firmed 0.5% to $980.41.