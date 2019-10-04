Turkey Pays the Price For Voicing Support For Pakistan in Kashmir Issue? Check Out How India is Doing It

The two countries that support Pakistan on Kashmir issue, along with their long-standing ally China are- Malaysia and Turkey. India needs no lessons of diplomacy from anyone and Newdelhi is improving its relations with the three of Ankara’s neighbors and rivals- Cyprus, Armenia, and Greece. Turkey has a strained relation with all the three nations.

Now, in another jolt to Turkey, The Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL)’s collaboration with M/s Anadolu Shipyard, Turkey for the FSS project estimated to cost of $ 2.3 billion is expected to be put on a hold.(as per the reports of a national media)

“The contract for the 45,000-ton fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy with the Turkish Company could be delayed.” “It could be a fall out of Turkey cosying up to Pakistan and raising Kashmir issue at the recently concluded 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA),” said an officer on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had criticized the international community for not showing enough interest to the situation in Kashmir.