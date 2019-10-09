Dubai Metro station suspends service

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the Dubai Metro service has faced a technical problem on Wednesday morning and suspended services at one of the stations.
The RTA issued a statement on social media has announced this.
” Please be informed that the Dubai Metro service at Sharaf DG metro station is temporarily affected due to a technical error and work is underway to restore the service at the earliest. All other metro stations are operating normally”, RTA tweeted.
