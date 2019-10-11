First Turkish casualty reported in their surgical strike in Syria

Turkey has reported its ‘first man down’ in its offensive against Syrian Kurds barging deep into Syrian territory.

It was on Wednesday Turkey began an air and ground offensive supporting Syrian rebels against the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia. Ankara has long opposed US support for the YPG in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group, arguing the militia is a “terrorist” offshoot of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

The war front is roughly 120 km along the border and military operations are scattered in various locations deep inside the Syrian territory. Seven civilians including a nine-month-old baby were killed in Turkish border towns in Sanliurfa and Mardin provinces. Nearly 70 were injured. “We will not remain powerless when faced with a situation that is shocking for civilians, the free Syrian forces and the stability of the region,” French Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said. The Turkish invasion will be discussed at the European council, she added.

India, in a strongly worded statement on Thursday, had condemned the Turkish assault and asked to observe restraint.