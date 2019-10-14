These pictures of Disha Patani in Calvin Klien outfits will rise your temperature

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, the Baghi-2 actress is an social media sensation. The actress once again raised the temperature of netizens by her photos.

Disha Patani is the brand ambassador of the ‘Calvin Klien’ brands. The actress always shares her photos wearing the premium lingerie on her social media handles.

on Sunday the actress has shared a super hot photo of her on the social media. In the picture the actress can be seen wearing red Calvin underwear paired with an offbeat red and white chequered Calvin Klien crop-top.

In the work front, Disha’s last release was ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan. The actress has wrapped shooting for the film ‘Malang.’ The film will hit screens on 2020.