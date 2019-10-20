Kurds withdrawing from Turkey-Syria border as ceasefire continues

In accord to a US-brokered deal are backing off from Syrian borders, as five ceasefires declared by Turkey is still active. The cease-fire would facilitate the Kurdish forces to pull off without any confrontation and casualties. The Kurd civilians and forces are allowed by Turkey to leave north-east Syrian towns without harm as part of the US-brokered truce.

Redur Khalil, a senior official of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said the plan for evacuation from the town of Ras al-Ain was set for Sunday if there were no delays. This is the first time the Kurdish force has publicly acknowledged it will withdraw from the border, saying it has coordinated with the Americans. Previous agreements between the US and Turkey over a “safe zone” along the Syria-Turkey border floundered over the diverging definitions of the area.