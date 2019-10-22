Latest NewsIndia

BSP workers garland party leaders with shoes, parade them on donkeys : Watch Video

Oct 22, 2019, 04:13 pm IST
Bahujan Samaj Party workers blackened the faces of party’s national coordinator Ramji Gautam and former BSP state in charge Sitaram on Tuesday in Jaipur. The two leaders were abused and paraded on donkeys by the party workers for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI also showed the BSP workers garlanding the two leaders with shoes.

