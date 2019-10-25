RTA announces partial road closures in Dubai

The Road Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a partial road closure in Dubai for Friday.

There will be apartial road clousre on Financial Centre Road, Al Boursa Street, Happiness Street, Al Omlaat Street, and Al Sukook Street on October 25, 2019, from 6:00 AM to 10:00am.

We advise you to use Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road as alternative routes for your journeys, and follow the signs and directions to reach your destinations easily. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 24, 2019

The closures are for the City Marathon 2019. The RTA requested drivers to use Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road as alternative routes.