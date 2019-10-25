Latest NewsGulf

RTA announces partial road closures in Dubai

Oct 25, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Less than a minute

The Road Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a partial road closure in Dubai for Friday.

There will be apartial road clousre on Financial Centre Road, Al Boursa Street, Happiness Street, Al Omlaat Street, and Al Sukook Street on October 25, 2019, from 6:00 AM to 10:00am.

The closures are for the City Marathon 2019. The RTA requested drivers to use Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road as alternative routes.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close