Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Karisma Kapoor raises heat by her bikini pictures

Oct 26, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
Karisma kapoor in new avatar

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is very much active on the social media. She always shares her pictures and videos on her social media handles.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday morning’s ? #postworkoutglow #nofilter

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The actress has amazed her fans on today by sharing some of her hot photos on her Instagram page. Karisma shared a picture of herself wearing a black bikini and making a splash in a pool. “Evenings like these.#splash”, Karisma captioned the photo.

The actress has a huge fan following on social media. She is followed by around 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Evenings like these..? #splash

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close