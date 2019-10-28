Brave girl wrestles crocodile to save friend’s life

in an act of utmost bravery a young girl aged just 11 jumped back of a crocodile and gouged out its eyes to save her friend. The crocodile was trying to eat her friend. The incident took place in Zimbabwe.

Rebecca Munkombwe residing in Hwange town has rushed to a stream after hearing a cry. She saw her friend Latoya Muwani struggling for her life with a crocodile.

Seeing this Rebecca jumped on the crocodile and used her fingers and gouged out the creatures eyes. The crocodile lost its grip on the girl and slipped away under water. Rebecca dragged her friend to life. The girl suffered only minor injuries.