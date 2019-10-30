You will be fined Dh 800 for this common mistake while driving in Dubai

The Dubai police has informed that drivers will be get fine of Dh.800 for the common traffic offence. Using mobile phones while driving will get a fine of Dh.800 in Dubai, informed Dubai police.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police informed on Tuesday that the Dubai police has enhanced its systems to monitor drivers who use their mobile phones while driving.

As per Dubai police using mobile phones while driving has become one of the main causes of serious accidents and road deaths in Dubai.

This traffic violation entails a fine of Dh 800 and 4 black points.