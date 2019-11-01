Women Fake Orgasm? The Reason Might Shock You

Reaching orgasm is the much anticipated and proper climax of every sexual experience, but the study suggests not too many attain orgasm. It’s one thing that you are not getting it, but it is possible that on many occasions you were tricked to believe that your partner had achieved orgasm, without coming anywhere close to it. According to research conducted by the Department of Psychology, Temple University, 64 percent of the people have faked an orgasm, at least for one time in their life.

You would have already guessed that women are more likely to fake it, but men are not too behind either. Why are that orgasms are faked? Here are some possible reasons:

Just Wanna Finish this!

You may not realise but the sexual experience you are providing your partner may not be a pleasing one. Most people won’t stop the session midway and make it clear that it’s not going well, but would rather choose to fake orgasm and get it done with. This way, you can ensure that you are not insulting your partner. If you make it clear to your partner about how dissatisfied you were, chances are good that the session will be followed by a long confrontation. Nobody likes that!

Fake it till You…

Yes, if you want to get one step closer to orgasm, faking it might help you. Making those expressions, horny moans and gestures might stimulate yourself and your partner. The whole faking of it might actually help you get closer to the real deal.

Keep Your Partner Happy

Your partner may not be the best when it comes to sex, but you still love him/her and you want to make sure that you make your partner happy. Faking it will help your partner feel confident about his/her sexual prowess, and also aid him in getting to orgasm.

Clearly, if you are not having real orgasms, faking it cannot be a long term solution. You need to get out there, talk to your partner and get the issue resolved.