Police issues new warning for residents in Dubai

The Dubai police has issued a new alert for the residents. The police has issued an alert for residents while visiting beaches.

The Dubai police urged all residents to cautious while swimming in beaches as the height of the waves are expected to reach up 7 feet high. The warning has been issued due to the rough condition in the Oman sea.

” Dear beach goers, For your safety, do not swim alone in places that have few people around”, tweeted Dubai Police.

“Fresh southeasterly winds are expected and might reach 40 kmph at times. The wave height is expected to reach up to 7 feet high,” according to the NCM