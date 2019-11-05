Robbers steal treasured relics from French Cathedral

Robbers on Monday rammed a car on to a UNESCO heritage site in Sainte-Marie cathedral in Oloron near Pau , France to break into the Cathedral and steal many ancient treasured relics. They robbed many silver chalices and other irreplaceable church treasures and a full account of robbery is still in progress.

The Chappel was strongly built with Metal grids guarding the Cathedral but it did not withstand the car, ramming the grill with some rods breaking off. The robbers ravaged the relic racks and now the pictures of empty racks with their name boards could only be seen. The Sainte-Marie cathedral in Oloron-Sainte-Marie is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site.