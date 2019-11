Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has set internet on fire by her latest photoshoot pictures. The actress has recently done a underwater photoshoot for a magazine. These photos shared by the actress has said to be the most stunning photos of the pretty actress.

Alia Bhatt has shared the photos on her Instagram page. The photo shared by the actress has grabbed around 2 million likes. Here fellow actress Jacqueline Fernandez has called her ‘mermaid’.