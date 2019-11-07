Metro timing changed, announced RTA

Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai on on Wednesday that a change in the timings of Dubai Metro service. Metro timings for the upcoming ‘Dubai Run 30×30’ on Friday, November 8 was announced by RTA on Wednesday.
“To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we changed the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4.30am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station,” tweeted RTA.
To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we changed the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4:30 am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station. #DubaiFitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/8ayo2cINkL
— RTA (@rta_dubai) November 6, 2019
Post Your Comments