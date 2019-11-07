Metro timing changed, announced RTA

Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai on on Wednesday that a change in the timings of Dubai Metro service. Metro timings for the upcoming ‘Dubai Run 30×30’ on Friday, November 8 was announced by RTA on Wednesday.

“To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we changed the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4.30am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station,” tweeted RTA.