” Pakistan is the world’s largest producer and exporter of this evil”: India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’

India has lashed out against Pakistan’s “juvenile propaganda to malign India over the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya and Kashmir:

The Indian official while addressing the 40th UNESCO General Conference – on General Policy Debate has given the befitting reply to pakistan. In the speech the Indian delegate has said that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have always been ours and shall always be an integral part of India.

The remarks came after Pakistan’s Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood commented on the Indian Supreme Court’s decision on Ayodhya, which he said was not in line with UNESCO’s values of religious freedom.

“The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have always been ours and shall always be an integral part of India and this includes the territory that is currently under the illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan”, said Indian official.

“We take this chair to refute Pakistan’s juvenile propaganda to malign India through fabricated lies, full of deceit and deception. We condemn the unwarranted comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India.The judgement is about the rule of law, equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are alien to Pakistan and its ethos, so while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable,” the official said.

“Tragically, the reality facing us is that Pakistan is the world’s largest producer and exporter of this evil. Pakistan’s political approaches are rooted in terrorist violence and its global engagement is defined by mainstreaming of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft. In which country were the perpetrators of 9/11 and 26/11 discovered? Where were Osama Bin Laden and Mullah Omar discovered? Which is the country where organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat ud Dawa.Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other banned terrorist outfits openly conduct their activities, collect funds from the street and run their offices with the active support of the state machinery?””The Army of which country massacred millions of its own citizens just because they spoke a different language? The answer to these questions is Pakistan,” Indian official said.”