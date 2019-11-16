Lionel Messi becomes the saviour of Argentina

In football, Argentina beat their traditional bitter rival Brazil 1-0 in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Lionel Messi become the saviour of Latin American team by scoring the victory goal. This was the come back match for Messi who was facing a three month ban.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner earned Argentina an early penalty and netted at the second time of asking after Gabriel Jesus had also spurned an opportunity from 12 yards. Another couple of chances were crafted for Messi, but he failed to add to his tally.

Brazil will face South Korea on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Argentina is scheduled to be playing against Uruguay in Tel Aviv, Israel the day before.