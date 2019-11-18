Actress Suhana Khan’s latest short film video goes viral : Watch Here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often stays in the news for her social media posts.It is no more a secret that Suhana will step into the Hindi film industry sooner than later. But prior to that she made her debut in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

The film is out now which reveals her acting talent and at the same time also gives fans a glimpse of what she would bring to the table.

In the 10 minute video, Suhana essays the role of Sandy, a young adult who is looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her parents. The short film sees just two characters, she and her friend (Robin Gonella), driving to a hotel and realising that their relationship has hit a dead-end.

Earlier, pictures from the sets of the short film also appeared online where Suhana was seen shooting inside a car which was surrounded by a green screen. Another picture, shared by one of her fan clubs, showed Suhana framed for a shot on the screen of a camera.