Winter Session: Congress raises detention of Kashmir MPs and accuses revenge politics on government

After paying a standing ovation as a tribute to passed away members of Parliament including Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley the main opposition Congress demanded the detained Kashmir MP and former CM Farooq Abdulla to be allowed to take part in the house discussions.The grand old party pointed that Kashmir MPs are in detention for the past 120 days and accused government of target torturing the opposition.

Shivsena MPs staged a protest in front of Shivaji statue demanding relief for distressed farmers.Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad requested the house that P Chidambaram be allowed to attend the session.The grievances of distressed farmers,agrarian crisis further downtrodden with recession,the strives of Youth for jobs and issues of new entrepreneurs,inflation and economic crisis are expected to be raised by opposition.

The Center faces a subtle challenge to pass the Citizenship amendment bill and Uniform Civil code bill.The formation of trust for Ram mandir construction will be discussed in this session. The other bills that are on queue are ,E Cigarette ,Personal Data Protection Bill,Medicine Bill,Homeopathic bill,Army bill,Juvenile Justice bill,Disaster management bill and other bills which total to about 43.