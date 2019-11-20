The 10 longest running trains in India

Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world. The Indian railway in total covers around 115,000 kilometres. The Indian railway also has some longest running trains. These trains run almost the length and breadth of India.

Know the 10 longest running trains of India:

1. Vivek Express – Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari – Distance covered: 4,233 kilometres.

Vivek Express is the longest train route in India. It covers around 4,233 kilometers. Vivek express takes around 80 hours and 15 minutes to cover its distance. And the train has about 55 scheduled stops.

This train connects Dibrugarh in Assam with the southern tip of India, Kanyakumari. The train is named after er Swami Vivekananda. The train was introduced on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Indian philosopher

It is also the ninth longest train route in the world and passes through eight states of the country.

2. Himsagar Express – Jammu Tawi to Kanyakumari – Distance covered: 3,709 kilometres.

This train runs between Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu & Kashmir. The train travels across 12 of the 29 states in the country and has stoppage at 67 stations. The train has a scheduled running time of about 70 hours and 50 minutes.

3. Ten Jammu Express – Tirunelveli Jammu- Distance covered: 3,631 kilometres.

The Ten Jammu Express runs between Tirunelveli, in Tamil Nadu, and Katra in Jammu & Kashmir. The train covers a distance of 3,631 kilometers. The train takes 71 hours and 20 minutes to cover this distance. Of the 523 stations en route, it stops at 62 stations The train goes through 11 states and runs once a week.

4. Navyug Express – Mangalore to Jammu – Distance: 3,607 kilometres.

The train connects Mangalore in Karnataka with Katra in Jammu & Kashmir. The train takes 68 hours and 10 minutes to reach its destination and stops at 58 scheduled stations .This weekly express passes through 15 states.

5. Guwahati Express – Thiruvananthapuram to Guwahati- Distance covered: 3,553 kilometres.

The Guwahati Express connects Thiruvananthapuram, with Guwahati, the capital of Assam.The train has a running time of 65 hours and the train halts at 48 stations. Like most other long-distance trains this express is also scheduled to run once a week and travels through seven states.

6. Dibrugarh Express – Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) to Dibrugarh – Distance covered: 3,547 kilometres.

The train connects New Tinsukia, about 15 kilometres away from Dibrugarh city in Assam with Bangalore in Karnataka. The train had a total running time of 70 hours and 45 minutes. The train runs through seven states and 35 halts in all.

7. Raptisagar Express – Ernakulam (Kochi) to Barauni – Distance covered: 3,438 kilometres.

The Raptisagar Express runs between Ernakulam Junction in Kerala to Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar. The train’s scheduled running time is 60 hours and 35 minutes covering eight states of the country. The train is a weekly express and stops at about 60 stations on its route.

8. Amritsar Kochuveli Express – Amritsar to Kochuveli -Distance covered: 3,295 kilometres.

The Amritsar Kochuveli Express connects Amritsar with the Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The train travels through seven states . The train has a running time of 57 hours and 20 minutes and 24 halts in between.

9. Dehradun Kochuveli Superfast Express – Dehradun to Kochuveli -Distance covered: 3,154 kilometres.

Dehradun Kochuveli express travels from the capital of Uttarakhand right up to the capital of Kerala in the south. It covers a distance of about 3,154 kilometres with a running time of some 57 hours and 25 minutes. The train halts at 24 stations and covering nine states in the country.

10. Kerala Sampark Kranti Express – Chandigarh to Kochuveli -Distance covered: 3,090 kilometres.

The Kerala Sampark Kranti express runs between Kochuveli Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The train has a scheduled running time of about 53 hours and 50 minutes and halts at 19 stations. This bi-weekly train travels across nine states of the country.