Five of a family charred to death as car catches fire

At least five people including a women and two children lost their lives as the car they was travelling caught fire. A Girl has been injured in the accident. All the dead were belong to a family. The accident took place in Etah district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday early morning.

The people were charred to death as the car they were travelling caught fire after a collision. The accident occurred near Himmatpur in Nidhauli Kalan Block around 4.30 am in the morning.

The Swift Dzire car caught fire after it hit a truck carrying cement. A girl named Varsha aged 15 was thrown out of the car after on of the door of the car opened under the impact of collision.

Varsha has been admitted in hospital.