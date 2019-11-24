AIADMK asks centre to release Rs. 7,825 crore to Tamil Nadu

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at its General Council meeting today resolved that the central government release Rs. 7,825 crore due to the state under various schemes including Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The party also urged the central government to ensure reservation for backward and most backward classes for the post graduate medical course admission.

The AIADMK also resolved to request the central government to implement air and rail connectivity projects announced for the state while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai.

The party also requested the central government to ensure equal rights and safety for Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The AIADMK also condemned principal opposition party DMK for its false campaign against the state government.