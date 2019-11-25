“Our fight for Satyamev Jayate, not ‘Satta’mev Jayate”,says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has been fighting for Satyamev Jayate and not ‘Satta’mev Jayate, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray said at the massive show of strength at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday. The three parties paraded their MLAs at the luxury hotel this evening, claiming the numbers were 162 and will only increase hereon. In unprecedented scenes, all the MLAs were administered oath of sticking to the trio and not falling prey to any inducements by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the gathering of MLAs at the Grand Hyatt, Thackeray said: “We are not after power, but want to defeat the party who is responsible for the powerplay. Our fight is for Satyamev Jayate and not ‘Satta’mev Jayate.” Referring to the BJP, Uddhav also warned of showing Shiv Sena’s mettle to the saffron party with which it had a 25-year-long association.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP but the two parties fell out after disagreement on the CM candidate.