CM Uddhav sanctions Rs 20 crore for the reconstruction of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s capital

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rs 20 crore have been sanctioned for the reconstruction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s capital in Raigad Fort. The project, which costs Rs 600 crore, has seen an expenditure of Rs 20 crore in the past, the Shiv Sena chief said.

Promising that the alliance will Maharashtra a stable government, Thackeray said that he will check the reality of implementation of all state and Centre schemes aimed at helping farmers. “I don’t want just memorandums and announcements. I want to see the ground reality when it comes to farmers. The fact is that after the loan waiver, many didn’t get beenfits. I want to see to it that the money comes to the farmers,” he said.