Forex market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per market experts the anxiety over the US-China trade war and release of GDP data are the reasons for the downfall of Indian rupee.

At the Internbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.63 and then slipped down to 71.73 against the US dollar registering a loss of 11 paise. On Thursday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.62 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has fell down by 0.05% to 98.32.