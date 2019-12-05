DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

10 died, 30 injured in a bus-truck collision

Dec 5, 2019, 11:39 am IST
At least 10 people lost their lives and 30 others injured in a collision between a bus and truck. The accident took place in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday at 6 am.

The bus coming from Sidhi to Rewa collided with a truck. Five people died on the spot while others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

